260 test positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru

Mysuru

04 April 2021 20:13 IST

Mysuru district reported 260 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest this year.

Mysuru, which figures among the districts where the State government has enforced strict measures for prevention of transmission of COVID-19, has reported a total of 56,524 cases so far.

While 54,428 persons testing positive had been discharged, including 97 discharged on Sunday, there were a total of 1,061 active cases as on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of people who had died due to COVID-19 is 1061 so far.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also stepped up testing in view of the rising cases. The authorities are collecting about 4,000 swabs each day for testing, with focus on the student community after noticing that a number of youths had tested positive.

Till April 3, a total of 10,07,338 COVID-19 tests had been carried out in Mysuru district.