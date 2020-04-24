26-year-old pregnant woman from Bhatkal recovers from COVID-19, is discharged

A 26-year-old pregnant woman from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, who was COVID-19 positive and had been admitted to the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital here, got discharged on Friday after she recovered and tested negative for the disease.

She was admitted on April 9 as a special case as she was pregnant. Speaking to presspersons here, G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said that this was a lucky day for Udupi district. As it was difficult to treat the pregnant lady in Uttara Kannada district, the authorities there approached the district administration here.

“We rejected the request because as per our agreement with the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital only patients from Udupi district could be treated. But on the directions of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the Chief Secretary, we took up this case. We requested the hospital and its management agreed and admitted the woman,” he said.

“We are happy that the woman has recovered. I congratulate the hospital staff for the successful treatment of the woman,” Mr. Jagadeesha said.

After being discharged, the pregnant woman told presspersons here that she was frightened when she was admitted as she was alone.

“But I got excellent treatment from both the doctors and nurses in the hospital. I have no words to thank them. Both the doctors and nurses are good and the hospital is great. I felt like I was at home in the hospital. I am fine. I feel great now,” she said.

The woman is six months pregnant and she took treatment here for two weeks.