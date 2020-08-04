26-year-old NLSIU alumnus ranks 5th in UPSC exam

Bengaluru

04 August 2020 23:16 IST

Forty candidates from State pass the competitive examination

As many as 40 candidates from the State passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. Topping the list of successful candidates was Jeydev C.S., from National Law School of India University (NLSIU), who secured the fifth rank.

Mr. Jeydev told The Hindu that he always wanted to work in the public sector. “While at law school, I was fortunate to be exposed to how law and governance worked in tandem. NLSIU also had a history of graduates entering government, so that was inspiring,” he said. This was the 26-year-old’s second attempt at one of the most competitive examinations in the country. After graduating from law school in 2018, he moved back to his house in Bengaluru to concentrate on the examination. “This time, I was more focused and practised writing. Being from Karnataka, I hope to serve in our State,” he added.

It was the second attempt for Yashaswini B., currently serving with the Indian Defence Estates Service. The 25-year-old engineer has been ranked 71. “After one year coaching in Delhi, I came back to Bengaluru. I was not sure of the result. Since I had cleared the exam in the first attempt and had got an offer, I decided to take it up,” she said, and added that her family were ecstatic with her result. she plans on joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS.

Nidhin K. Biju, also an engineer, cleared the examination in his third attempt and was ranked 89. Attributing his success to three different coaching centres, he said continuous and focussed revision and keeping up with current affairs helped him crack the examination. Currently under home quarantine after returning from Delhi, he said all celebrations had been put off until August 6, when his quarantine ended.

Coaching centres in the city said the papers this year were tougher compared to previous years, and that candidates from Karnataka had performed well. With the pandemic there was also a lot of uncertainty on when the interviews would be held. They ended on July 30. However, for candidates from containment zones and those under quarantine, it was extended till August 3.