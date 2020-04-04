26 under quarantine in Mandya for meeting attendees of Tablighi Jamaat conference

Twenty-five persons at Malavalli and one at Nagamangala of Mandya district have been put under home quarantine as the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin,New Delhi, recently visited their residences.

At least 10 attendees of the conference had visited/stayed at Nelamangala, Mandya and Malavalli last month – after the religious congregation – and are currently under quarantine in Bannur of neighbouring Mysuru district, sources in Mandya district administration said.

The Nizamuddin Markaz is being seen as a hub of novel coronavirus in the country with several hundreds of people, who attended prayers at the gathering, contracting the COVID-19.

“We have identified 25 persons at Malavalli and placed them under quarantine,” District Health Officer H.P. Manche Gowda told The Hindu here on Saturday.

According to Assistant Commissioner (Revenue, Pandavapura subdivision) V.R. Shailaja, one person has been placed under home quarantine at Nagamangala for his reported links with the attendees of the Markaz prayers.

No symptoms

However, at present all the 25 members of seven different families are healthy and have not shown any symptoms of the epidemic. But, they are under constant/close watch of the department, said the officer.

According to another senior officer in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, efforts are on to identify all the persons [at Nagamangala, Mandya or other places in the district] who had met those who attended the Delhi meet.