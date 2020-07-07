26 test positive in Hassan district

Hassan

07 July 2020 15:48 IST

As many as 26 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hassan district on Tuesday. With this, the number of confirmed cases increased to 568. Among them 276 have been discharged, 281 people are under treatment and 11 patients died.

Among the fresh cases reported on the day, 20 are residents of Hassan taluk, four are from Arsikere and two are native of Holenarsipur.

