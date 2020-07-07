Karnataka

26 test positive in Hassan district

As many as 26 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Hassan district on Tuesday. With this, the number of confirmed cases increased to 568. Among them 276 have been discharged, 281 people are under treatment and 11 patients died.

Among the fresh cases reported on the day, 20 are residents of Hassan taluk, four are from Arsikere and two are native of Holenarsipur.

