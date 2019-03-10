26 policemen win cash, paid holidays for good work

The Whitefield Division Police have awarded 26 police personnel ₹10,000 in cash and a four-day paid holiday for ‘Best crime detection’.

Abdul Ahad, DCP, Whitefield, said the winners range from the rank of police constables to Sub Inspectors.

Last year, around 30 policemen were commended for their work.“The Whitefield Division Police have detected cases of house break-ins, theft, drug peddling and cattle theft reported since December last year till March 2019. The police have recovered stolen goods and valuables, which will be returned to their owners after due procedure,” Mr. Ahad said.