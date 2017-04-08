26 PFI activists granted bail

The Second Judicial Magistrate First Class Court on Friday granted bail to 26 Popular Front of India activists, who are accused of assaulting policemen and damaging public property on Tuesday.

The police had arrested 98 activists after they attempted to lay siege to the office of the Police Commissioner and threw stones on two government offices. They were also accused of assaulting two Assistant Commissioners of Police and damaging the windows of the KSRTC bus in which they were being taken to a police station.

The police released 72 persons on the same day. The remaining 26 were produced before the 2nd JMFC Magistrate, who remanded them in judicial custody. The activists then submitted an application seeking bail.

In his objections filed on Thursday, the prosecutor contended that the activists accused of assaulting the policemen and damaging public property should not be released on bail. Granting bail on Friday, the magistrate directed the 26 activists not to interfere with the investigation and harass witnesses. They were also asked to appear before the Mangaluru South police regularly.