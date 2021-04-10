26 KSRTC employees transferred

Hassan

10 April 2021 19:39 IST

The KSRTC has transferred 26 employees of the Chikkamagaluru division to various depots of Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Puttur.

The transfer orders were issued by the central office of the corporation. The employees, who took part in the protests, have been transferred on the grounds that they instigated others to join the strike.

H.T. Veeresh, Divisional Controller of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu . “Today we have managed to run 32 buses in the division. We have been trying to convince the employees to join the work.”

