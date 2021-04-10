Karnataka

26 KSRTC employees transferred

The KSRTC has transferred 26 employees of the Chikkamagaluru division to various depots of Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Puttur.

The transfer orders were issued by the central office of the corporation. The employees, who took part in the protests, have been transferred on the grounds that they instigated others to join the strike.

H.T. Veeresh, Divisional Controller of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu . “Today we have managed to run 32 buses in the division. We have been trying to convince the employees to join the work.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 7:39:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/26-ksrtc-employees-transferred/article34290468.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY