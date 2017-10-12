₹26-crore proposal for Vidhana Soudha jubilee fete irks government

A proposal on spending ₹26 crore for the two-day special session of the State legislature to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the Vidhana Soudha has put the Legislature Secretariat and the State government on collision course.

The estimated expenditure proposal made by the Legislature Secretariat has not gone down well with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues. Sources in the State Secretariat said the Legislature Secretariat had not involved even the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry in finalising the proposal.

The matter was discussed in the State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and many Ministers reportedly expressed their displeasure at the way Chairman of the Legislative Council D.H. Shankaramurthy and Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad had taken the decision to go ahead with the celebrations, sources said. “The estimate proposal has been blocked,” sources said.