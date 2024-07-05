25th anniversary of seer’s anointment on July 20

The 25th anniversary of the Immadi Siddarameshwar Swami’s anointment to the Jagadguru Siddarameshwar Mahasamsthan Bhovi Gurupeetha will be held on a grand note at Chitradurga on July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Karnataka State Bhovi Development Corporation S. Ravikumar told presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would inaugurate the event. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi would preside over the function.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former Minister Aravind Limbavali would also attend the auspicious event. Heads of various mutts cutting across religious lines will be attending the ‘Dharma Sansad’ – a religious Parliament scheduled on the same day.

Immadi Siddarameshwar Swami said that the mutt has established educational institutions to abolish child labour. “Education plays a very significant role in eliminating child labour,” he added. The seer urged the people of Bhovi community to provide better education to their children to make them better citizens of tomorrow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.