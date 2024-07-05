GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25th anniversary of seer’s anointment on July 20

Published - July 05, 2024 08:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The 25th anniversary of the Immadi Siddarameshwar Swami’s anointment to the Jagadguru Siddarameshwar Mahasamsthan Bhovi Gurupeetha will be held on a grand note at Chitradurga on July 20.

The chairman of the Karnataka State Bhovi Development Corporation S. Ravikumar told presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would inaugurate the event. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi would preside over the function.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former Minister Aravind Limbavali would also attend the auspicious event. Heads of various mutts cutting across religious lines will be attending the ‘Dharma Sansad’ – a religious Parliament scheduled on the same day.

Immadi Siddarameshwar Swami said that the mutt has established educational institutions to abolish child labour. “Education plays a very significant role in eliminating child labour,” he added. The seer urged the people of Bhovi community to provide better education to their children to make them better citizens of tomorrow.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga / students / school / teachers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.