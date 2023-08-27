HamberMenu
2.59 lakh beneficiaries have registered for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Ballari

August 27, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
B. Nagendra, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Youth Empowerment and Sports, at a media conference at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ballari on Sunday.

B. Nagendra, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Youth Empowerment and Sports, at a media conference at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ballari on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

B. Nagendra, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Youth Empowerment and Sports and Ballari in charge, said that as many as 2,59,161 beneficiaries registered in the district for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme which would be launched at a grand public meeting in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Addressing a media conference at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ballari Sunday, the Minister said that the district administration was making preparations to livestream the event at 101 locations including the Ballari City Corporation, City Municipal Councils, Town Municipal Councils, Town Panchayats and Gram Panchayats across the districts using LED screens or projectors.

“We are making all preparations for the livestream and have put in place all basic amenities such as chairs, drinking water, toilets and snacks for the people coming to watch the event live,” Mr. Nagendra said.

He also appealed to the women in the district to write ‘I am Gruha Lakshmi – Head of my Family’ in rangoli in front of their houses on the day and celebrate the event like a festival.

As per the information he provided, the district had 3,01,180 beneficiaries and 2,59,161 (86.05%) have been registered till date.

“Only 42,019 beneficiaries are yet to be registered for the scheme. The district stands at the fifth position in terms of the registration,” he said appealing to the remaining beneficiaries to register for the scheme at the Gram One, Karnataka One and Bapuji Seva Kendras.

Na.Ra. Bharath Reddy, MLA for Ballari City, Mayor Triveni, Deputy Mayor Janaki, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, Deputy Director of Wemen and Child Development Vijay Kumar and others were present.

