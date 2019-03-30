2,588 non-bailable warrants executed ahead of polls

As many as 2,588 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) had been executed and about 537 warrants were pending for execution ahead of the elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency in the district.

In the last 24 hours, 1,555 warrants in Mysuru district and 1,033 in Mysuru city had been executed. As many as 324 in Mysuru city and 213 in the district were pending for implementation, said a report to the Election Commission from the District Election Officer.

The warrants had been executed between 6 a.m. of March 28 to 6 a.m. of March 29. As many as 2,228 persons, including 791 in Mysuru city and 859 in Mysuru district, had been bounded under Preventive Sections of CrPC, according to Abhiram G. Sankar, DEO and DC, Mysuru.

So far, 1,803 firearms had been deposited with the respective police station limits by the licence holders. None of the licences had been impounded or cancelled either in the city or in the district, said the report to the Chief Electoral Officer, Bengaluru.

Under CrPC, 1,650 cases, including 791 in Mysuru city and 859 in Mysuru district, had been registered.

According to the DEO’s report, no incidents had occurred under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, during the elections and no incidents of violence related to poll campaign had been reported.

Law and Order report is sent daily to the CEO, Bengaluru, on the electoral events happening in the constituency. The report covers a day (24 hours) from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the next day. The daily report includes number of incidents; place and location; brief narrative summary of incidents of violence, political and communal affiliation; people involved in the incidents, police action taken.

In addition, the break-up of persons killed and injured in the incidents should also be reported daily to the CEO. Political workers, and activists; poll officials; policemen/security staff on duty; onlookers and others, besides details of damage to property in the last 24 hours is reported to the authorities.

Vulnerable hamlets

The District Election Officer, Mysuru, stated that seven hamlets in Mysuru city and 34 in Mysuru district had been identified as ‘vulnerable’ and as many as 566 persons among 581 who had been identified as probable sources of trouble had been taken into preventive custody ahead of the elections.

As many as 149.31 litres of illegal liquor had been seized and five criminal cases had been booked (offences under IPC, KP Act and RP Act). The total amount of cash seized in Mysuru city was ₹1 lakh while it was ₹9.79 lakh in the district, the report stated.