2,571 mm rain in Kodagu so far this year

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen percent excess rain has been received so far in Kodagu since January this year. As against the normal of 2,227.5 mm rain from January 1 to September 1, the district recorded 2,571.2 mm rain.

The total loss suffered in the district this year because of damage caused by torrential rain is ₹311.27 crore.

July recorded the highest rains so far this year. About 34% of excess rainfall has been recorded during this month as 1,147.3 mm rain has been reported as against the normal of 859.3 mm during the month.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August too, 34% of excess rainfall was recorded in Kodagu. As against the normal of 572.2 mm rain in August, the district recorded 764.4 mm rain, according to the data released by the district administration.

From June 1 to September 1 this year, 2,148.4 mm rain has been recorded, an excess of 9% when compared to the normal rains Kodagu usually gets during this period which is 1,974.7 mm.

Also, in the last seven days, 24% of excess rain has been recorded since the district has received 94.4 mm rain as against the normal rain of 76 mm rain.

The district administration has identified 44 villages as vulnerable to floods while 43 are prone to landslips. Accordingly, precautionary steps have been taken with the NDRF personnel camping in the district for supporting the rescue operations.

More than seven relief camps have been closed after the intensity of rains receded when compared to the peak monsoon months. Only one relief camp at Koyanadu is functioning. In total, 630 people were affected due to rains, floods, and landslips since the onset of monsoon and 16 persons have taken shelter in the lone camp.

The damage caused to roads in Kodagu this year is widespread. About 997.33 km of roads under the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department have been damaged. The loss due to damage to roads is around ₹107.18 crore. The damage caused to the NH is minimal as only 5 km of highway network has been reported to have been damaged.

So far, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has replaced 2,113 electric poles out of 2,128 poles damaged in rains and landslips. This year, strong winds caused major damage to the CESC infrastructure.

The damage to bridges is also major this year. According to the district administration’s estimates, 25 bridges of the PWD, 4 of the PMGSY, 59 of PRED, two of the NH, besides 44 culverts were damaged. The damage to retaining walls is also widespread since 125 walls built by the PRED have been damaged.

The total loss to roads is ₹148.57 crore while the loss due to damage to bridges is ₹137.51 crore. The loss caused due to damage to retaining walls is ₹10.9 crore. The damage to CESC infrastructure is ₹3.54 crore.