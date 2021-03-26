2,566 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; 1,490 in Bengaluru

Karnataka on Friday reported over 2,500 cases for the second consecutive day. While 2,523 cases were reported on Thursday, 2,566 cases were recorded on Friday. With this, the total number of cases rose to 9,81,044. On Friday, Bengaluru Urban reported 1,490 cases.

With 13 deaths, the toll rose to 12,484. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,207 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 9,48,988. Of the remaining 19,553 active patients, 174 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.28%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.50%.

As many as 1,12,271 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,04,688 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,08,94,800.

Vaccination

As many as 16,02,942 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1 when the second phase was rolled out. That apart, 4,64,753 persons above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far.

On Friday, as many as 90,809 senior citizens and 31,868 above 45 years with comorbidities took the jab till 7.30 p.m. Cumulatively, Bengaluru Urban has recorded the highest numbers - 3,14,395 and 68,083 - respectively in both these categories.

So far, a total of 5,44,766 healthcare workers and 2,20,341 frontline workers have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 3,33,392 healthcare workers have taken the second dose.

Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra said the State will receive nine lakh doses of vaccine on Saturday. This is apart from four lakh doses that arrived on Thursday. “We have adequate stocks and the drive will pick up from Saturday. The Centre has assured us of more stocks as and when required,” he said.