2,540 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan

07 May 2021 16:37 IST

Hassan reported 2,540 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths on Friday. With that, the total number of cases rose to 50,583 and the death toll increased to 660.

Of the dead, six are from Hassan taluk, five from Arsikere, two from Belur, one each from Arkalgud, Channarayapatna, Holenarsipur, and Sakleshpur taluks and three more from other districts. So far 36,461 have recovered from the infection and 13,482 are undergoing treatment. Among them, 105 are in the intensive care unit.

Hassa taluk reported 670 fresh cases on the day. As many as 484 were reported in Channarayapatna, 316 in Arsikere, 315 in Belur, 231 in Holenarsipur, 223 in Arkalgud, 141 in Alur, 144 in akaleshpur and 16 from other districts.