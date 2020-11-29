25,000 frontline workers identified for vaccine in Kalaburagi district

As many as 25,000 frontline health workers in government and private hospitals across Kalaburagi district have been identified to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Rajashekar S. Mali speaking to The Hindu here on Sunday said that the district-level task force committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna has identified doctors in the government and private sector, nurses, post-graduate students, laboratory technicians, hospital staffs and scavengers who will be immunised on a priority basis.

Doctors and staff working in primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) are also included in the list. Each person included in the immunisation list would be linked as per their Aadhaar cards to avoid duplication and to track beneficiaries, Dr. Mali said.

Responding to a query on the district’s cold storage capacity for vaccines, he said that the District Health and Family Welfare office has a cold storage with a capacity to store some 1.2 crore doses. Besides, PHCs and CHCs have ice-lined refrigerators with a capacity to hold 5,000 to 6,000 doses each, he added.

Along with Health Department staff, ASHAs and anganwadi teachers will be roped in for the immunisation process, Dr. Mali added.