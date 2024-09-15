2,500-km-long human chain to be formed today

Karnataka is geared up form a 2,500-km-long human chain to mark the International Day of Democracy on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

The human chain is planned from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, covering all 31 districts of Karnataka. The State government is taking the lead in organising the event to mark the day.

“Tomorrow is International Day of Democracy. On this day, we are gearing up to spread the aspirations of democracy by building the longest human chain from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. You too join hands with us. Let’s all save democracy together,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on X on Saturday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is scheduled to join the human chain in front of the Vidhana Soudha along with senior Ministers and officials.

