2,500-km-long human chain launched in Basavakalyan town of Bidar district

The 2,500-km-long human chain as part of International Day of Democracy was launched from Basavakalyan town in Bidar district, where the first democratic institution in the world, the Anubhava Mantapa, was set up by social reformer Basaveshwara in the 12th Century.

Hundreds of students from school and colleges, public representatives, religious heads and government officials read the Preamble of the Constitution that lays emphasis on liberty, equality and fraternity for ensuring the nation’s unity.

The students formed a 45-km-long human chain in Bidar district, holding the national flag. Some of the children were dressed like Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and Mother India.

Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar Khandre, who inaugurated the human chain, said that the aim of the programme is to spread awareness about the principles and values enshrined in the Constitution to the next generation. “Our government aims to achieve social harmony and unity in society,” he added.

He lauded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for organising the historic event that stretched from Bidar to Chamarajanagar.

Basavakalyan is the right place to kick-start the event as the first democratic institution, the Anubhava Mantapa, was established there back in the 12th Century, Mr. Khandre said and added that both Basaveshwara and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar fought untouchability and caste discrimination in society.

Basaveshwara pioneered the idea of democracy in the 12th century itself and Dr. Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution.

Reiterating that the Constitution is considered as one of the best in the world, the Minister called upon people from all walks of life to strive to strengthen democracy and uphold Constitutional values.

Mr. Khandre said that the ongoing work on the Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan will be completed by 2025. The Minister also appealed to everyone to plant trees to increase green cover.

Head of the Bhalki Hiremath and president of Anubhava Mantapa Trust Basavalinga Pattadevaru, Gurubasava Pattadevaru of Bhalki Hiremath, Minister for Municipal Administration Raheem Khan, Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti and others were present.