2,500 expected to participate in Hubballi Half Marathon

November 17, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

President of Hubballi Fitness Club S.P. Baligar briefing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Around 2,500 persons, including athletes, are expected to participate in the “Hubballi Half Marathon-2022” to be held in Hubballi on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons along with secretary Arun Yalamali, past president G.C. Patil on Thursday, president of Hubballi Fitness Club and neurosurgeon S.P. Baligar said 2,200 people had registered for the half marathon, which would be flagged off from KLE Institute of Technology on Airport Road.

Dr. Baligar said the eighth edition of the half marathon was being organised to create awareness on health and motivate youths of North Karnataka to engage in daily physical activities to keep fit.

He said it would be held in various categories for a distance of 21.1 km, 10 km, and 5 km. There will be different cash prizes for different categories based on age. 21.1K run (men & women)- 18 to 34; 34 to 44; 45 to 59; 60 plus; 10K run (Men & Women)- 18 to 34; 34 to 44; 45 to 59; 60 plus; 5K Run (Boys and Girls)- 12 to 14;15 to 17; 18 plus.

Dr. Baligar said winners of each category would have to furnish valid age proof documents and participants would be provided the marathon kit on Saturday from 11 to 5 p.m.

He said that in all 66 prizes worth ₹5 lakh would be given away. Register on hubballifitnessclub.com

