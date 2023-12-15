GIFT a SubscriptionGift
250 golf enthusiasts take part in NR Golf Open tourney

December 15, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Cycle Pure Agarbathi of the NR Group hosted its 35th edition of NR golf championship for the year titled “NR Golf Open and Match Play Championship” - the State-level event was organised at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club here. 

Arjun Ranga, Managing Partner, NR Group inaugurated the tournament teeing off. The event witnessed around 250 golf enthusiasts participating across 15 categories. R. Guru, chairman, NR Group, Arjun Ranga, and Pavan Ranga, managing partners, NR Group presented the trophies to the winners.

Abraham Thomas, president, JWGC, V.G. Achar, honorary secretary, K.A. Anil Kumar, capitan, JWGC, R.S. Nitish, honorary treasurer, JWGC, M.A. Bopanna, chairman, tournament sub-committee, and others were present.

Announcing the winners, Mr. Guru said, “NR golf championship is an initiative by the organisation to provide a platform for the golfers and encourage the game of golf. The overwhelming participation motivates us to continue with our aim of strengthening the game at all levels.”

On the occasion, Dr. Thomas said, “We would like to extend our gratitude to NR Group for supporting the game of golf by organising the national level tournaments. In future, we would like to see more and more people coming forward to participate in the sport.”

An open invite event, the tournament saw the participation of golfers from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kodagu, Chickamagalur, Ooty and Kodaikanal, a release said here.

