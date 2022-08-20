₹250 cr. to be released for hostels of backward class students

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 20, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has decided to release ₹250 crore for administration, maintenance and expenditure of the student hostels coming under the jurisdiction of Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Speaking at a function organised to mark the 107th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs at the Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said funds would be utilised to increase intake capacity of students’ hostels by 25%.

A total 50 hostels are being built in the name of Kanakadasa and five multi-storied buildings are being constructed in different regions of the State for providing accommodation to 1,000 students each in each hostel, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A sum of ₹4 crore had been set aside for providing scholarship for students pursuing doctoral degrees on Devaraj Urs’s work and ₹10 crore for providing scholarships for students pursuing studies abroad, the Chief Minister said.

In Narayana Guru’s name

In memory of social reformer Sri Narayan Guru, Mr. Bommai said four Sri Narayana Guru Residential Schools will be started, one each in the districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Shivamogga. A sum of ₹800 crore has been provided to various corporations of backward classes, the Chief Minister said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Bommai acknowledged the services of Urs in upliftment of backward classes in politics, economic, social and academics. The concept of “tiller being the owner of land” was a revolutionary decision implemented by him under the Land Reforms Act. He ensured social justice through the Land Reforms Act, Mr. Bommai said.

Award to doctor

Mr. Bommai and Backward Classes Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary presented the prestigious D. Devaraj Urs State-level award for 2022-23 to M. Annayya Kulal Ulthur, a doctor from Mangaluru, for his contribution in the field of health and community-based health promotion. Mr. Bommai said from the next year onwards, Devaraj Urs awards would be given at the district-level also.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app