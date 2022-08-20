₹250 cr. to be released for hostels of backward class students

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has decided to release ₹250 crore for administration, maintenance and expenditure of the student hostels coming under the jurisdiction of Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Speaking at a function organised to mark the 107th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs at the Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said funds would be utilised to increase intake capacity of students’ hostels by 25%.

A total 50 hostels are being built in the name of Kanakadasa and five multi-storied buildings are being constructed in different regions of the State for providing accommodation to 1,000 students each in each hostel, he said.

A sum of ₹4 crore had been set aside for providing scholarship for students pursuing doctoral degrees on Devaraj Urs’s work and ₹10 crore for providing scholarships for students pursuing studies abroad, the Chief Minister said.

In Narayana Guru’s name

In memory of social reformer Sri Narayan Guru, Mr. Bommai said four Sri Narayana Guru Residential Schools will be started, one each in the districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Shivamogga. A sum of ₹800 crore has been provided to various corporations of backward classes, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai acknowledged the services of Urs in upliftment of backward classes in politics, economic, social and academics. The concept of “tiller being the owner of land” was a revolutionary decision implemented by him under the Land Reforms Act. He ensured social justice through the Land Reforms Act, Mr. Bommai said.

Award to doctor

Mr. Bommai and Backward Classes Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary presented the prestigious D. Devaraj Urs State-level award for 2022-23 to M. Annayya Kulal Ulthur, a doctor from Mangaluru, for his contribution in the field of health and community-based health promotion. Mr. Bommai said from the next year onwards, Devaraj Urs awards would be given at the district-level also.