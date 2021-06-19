25-year-old washed away in Veda Ganga river, rescued by NDRF

He had caught hold of a branch of a dead tree and was crying out for help

An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued a 25-year-old man who was washed away in floods in Veda Ganga river in Sidnal in Belagavi district.

Prajwal Kulkarni, from Mattiwad village, had gone to Sidnal village for some work in the agricultural plot of his friend. While returning, he slipped into the river and was washed away. He caught hold of a branch of a dead tree and began crying out for help.

Local police requested an NDRF team to reach the spot. The NDRF team sent a tube through a rope. Prajwal caught hold of the rope and put the tube around himself. He was pulled to the river bank safely.

He has been admitted to a hospital. He was feeling very cold, and was hungry. He is recovering, said Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi.

Meanwhile, NDRF could not locate the body of a fisherman who is suspected to have drowned in the Malaprabha river in Yakkundi village near Saundatti.

Hussein Saab Attar, 52, had gone fishing along with his children in a coracle. The coracle overturned. Hussein helped his children swim to the river bank, but could not save himself. The children ran home and sought help from neighbours.

Police and an NDRF team searched the backwaters of the Malaprabha till Saturday evening, but could not find any trace of Hussein. The search will be resumed on Sunday morning, said an official.