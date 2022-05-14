25-year-old murdered near Hirisave

A 25-year-old was murdered by unknown people at Cholamballi near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Sudeep, 25, of Kamaravalli, who had been in prison in connection with a murder till recently.

Sudeep was on his way to his residence with his friend Manjunath on a bike around 9.45 p.m. A car hit his bike from behind, and both of them fell off. Three people carrying lethal weapons got down the car. They asked Manjunath to leave the place threatening that he too would be murdered if he did not go away. Later, Sudeep was hit with a hammer, a knife and other weapons.

Manjunath informed Sudeep’s father Ramakrishna and others about the incident. By the time they could reach the spot, Sudeep was dead. Based on a complaint filed by Manjunath, Hirisave police have registered the case.

Sudeep was arrested in connection with the murder of Lingaraj, a rowdy sheeter, at Kamaravalli in December 2020. Lingaraj, who had real estae business in Bengaluru, had stayed put in Kamaravalli during the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of people had allegedly barged into his farmhouse and murdered him.

Sudeep was also arrested in the case on the allegation that he had informed the murderers about Lingaraj’s routine in the village. He had come out on bail recently. It is suspected that the rivalry over Lingaraj’s murder could be the reason for Sudeep’s murder.