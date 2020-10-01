25 villages to come under Hassan CMC

Hassan

01 October 2020 18:32 IST

The State government has decided to bring 25 villages around Hassan city under the ambit of Hassan City Municipal Council. This has been cleared by the State Cabinet, said a communiqué issued by the district administration in Hassan on Thursday.

Minister for Municipal Administration Narayana Gowda had got approval from the Cabinet for expanding the areas of Hassan CMC. In 1995, when Hassan CMC was declared, the population of the city was around 1.56 lakh. Now, with the inclusion of 25 villages, the population would increase to 2.26 lakh, the release said.

Earlier, Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda had appealed to the Minister for bringing in the villages under the CMC area.

The villages brought under the CMC limits include Satyamangala, Haralahalli, Katihalli, Boovanahalli, Manachanahalli, Kandali, Tattekere and Hanumanthapura.