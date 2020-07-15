25 test positive in Hassan

As many as 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Hassan on Wednesday and with that, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 740 in the district. So far 22 people have died of the infection in the district.

Among the total number of cases, 486 have recovered so far and 232 are undergoing treatment. Of the active cases, 16 are being treated at the intensive care unit of the COVID hospital, said K.H. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer. Of the fresh cases, 20 people are native of Hassan taluk, one each are from Arsikere and Belur taluks and three are from Sakleshpur taluk.

The officer appealed to the public to wear masks and maintain social distance in public places.