25 temples to be developed at ₹1,140 cr.

On the lines of development works undertaken at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, the State Government has decided take up development works in 25 temples at an estimated cost of ₹1,140 crore, said Minister for Muzarai, Haj and Waqf Shashikala Jolle.

At a press conference here on Friday, Ms. Jolle said the master plan was prepared to provide all basic and infrastructural development in the 25 Muzari temples in the first phase. She also said 1,000 grade ‘C’ temples would be developed each year with contributions from devotees and the government. There are 34,217 ‘C’ grade temples in the State.

Noting that the BJP Government would always promote infrastructure in temples, Ms. Jolle said ₹287 crore has been provided for the department in 2021-22. Of this, ₹168 crore had been allocated for development of temples, she said. It was proposed to construct a Karnataka Bhavan at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and letters have been exchanged with the BJP Government in U.P. She would visit Ayodhya after the State legislature session and hold meetings with UP Government officials, Ms. Jolle said.