25 sheep killed in lightning strike

As many as 25 sheep were killed after being struck by lightning at Satyampet in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district on Sunday.

According to sources, the sheep that were killed belonged to Sanna Timmanna Purple. These were among 250 sheep.

Meanwhile, the district received heavy rain between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Rain mixed with drain water entered several houses in Satyampet locality keeping women and elderly persons busy in throwing water out.

Locals said that no official from the departments concerned visited the spot where the sheep were killed and rainwater entered houses.