25% reservation proposed for Karnataka students at NLSIU

In yet another attempt to provide reservation to students from Karnataka in admissions to the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), a Bill to provide them 25% reservation will be moved at the next Assembly session.

The National Law School of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will be moved to provide reservation to those students who have studied in Karnataka for at least 10 years, Law Minister J. Madhuswamy told presspersons on Monday.

A similar Bill, proposing 50% reservation to Kannadigas, was passed in 2017. However, the Governor sent it back, saying that such a regional reservation could not be accepted. He asked the government to instead seek to have institutional reservation. “Hence, we have moved with institutional reservation and capped it at 25% for Karnataka students,” the Minister said.

When contacted, Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU, said he would comment on the government’s decision only after studying the proposed Bill. As per the details provided on the university website, for undergraduate courses, the student intake is 80, while for postgrad courses it is 50.