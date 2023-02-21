25% domicile quota in NLSUI: Minister hopeful of securing favorable verdict in SC

February 21, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the State government would not surrender 25% seats reserved for students of Karnataka in the admission of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru.

The issue would come before the Supreme Court on February 24 and senior counsel Tushar Mehta would argue the case for the government.

In a reply to a question of senior member S. Suresh Kumar (BJP) during the queston hour, the Minister expressed confidence of getting a judgment in favour of the legislation enacted by the State government reserving 25% seats under the domicile quota.

The Minister said he had written to the NLSIU to follow the norms and provide 25% reservation in seats for Karnataka-origin candidates. “The 25% quota for State students is not in the general quota.” he said. Mr. Madhuswamy added it would violate the law if the students selected under the all-India quota were considered under the domicile reservation. It was mandatory to provide 25% reservation to students of Karnataka origin, exempting those selected under the all-India quota.

In similar institutions located in other cities, the domicile reservation of 25% is being followed, exempting the students selected under the all-India quota. The same should be observed here also as per the amendments introduced in 2020, he said.

P. Rajeev, K.G. Bopaiah (both BJP), and Krishna Byre Gowda (Congress) too urged the government to take steps for implementing the law of providing 25% seats for Karnataka students.

