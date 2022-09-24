25 quintals of PDS rice seized in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 24, 2022 21:06 IST

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department caught a man carrying 25 quintals of PDS rice in a goods vehicle on Government Hospital Main Road in K.R. Puram on Tuesday.

The officials intercepted the vehicle and caught the driver, identified as Akbar, and handed him over to the police along with the vehicle.

Based on the complaint filed by Deputy Director Syed Amanulla, the police have registered a case under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and are investigating.

Initial probe revealed that Akbar was part of the racket to buy rice from BPL card holders and sell it to the mills to polish and be sold it in the open market. The police are now probing if there is a possible involvement of the fair price shop owners.

