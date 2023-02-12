2.5 lakh students studying in 830 govt. residential schools: Minister

February 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

About 2.5 lakh students from poor and socially backward sections of the society were studying in 830 government residential schools across the State.

Revealing this at the valedictory of a personality development programme - Nirmanam – organised by the Department of Social Welfare, Department of Backward Classes Welfare, Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society and other organisations in Mandya on Sunday, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said all the students enrolled in the government residential schools were provided with basic amenities and quality education.

More than 5,500 students from all the government residential high schools in Mandya district participated in the programme held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya on Sunday.

The government spends around ₹1,250 crore to ₹1,500 crore every year on the residential schools, where an estimated 17,000 teaching and non-teaching staff are employed. The government not only provides accommodation and food, but also uniforms, shoes and textbooks to the students of the residential schools, who come from families earning minimum daily wages, SC and ST communities or nomadic communities and orphans. Students whose parents are workers in cemeteries, pourakarmikas, manual scavengers or devadasis will be accorded priority during admission to prestigious government residential schools, he said.

Once a student is admitted to government residential school, he or she will be provided with all basic amenities and quality education till they complete their pre-university education, he said.

The government is also considering a proposal to start PU college in about 540 residential schools that have their own building to ensure PU education to all the students joining government residential schools.

Contending that the pass percentage of government residential schools was as high as 99.5, Mr. Poojary said 14 government residential school students had joined IITs and IIMs so far while another 22 had secured admission in medical colleges.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopalakrishna, who also spoke on the occasion, said the literacy rate in the country, which was barely 11% during the pre-independence period, was now reaching 90%.

While calling upon the students to contribute to the nation after securing quality education, Mr. Gopalakrishna said making a contribution to the society and the country was more important than securing high marks.

He also expressed concern over the increasing instances of child marriages in the district, and said girl children were forced to discontinue their studies for marriage. He emphasised the need to prevent such crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT