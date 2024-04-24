₹25 lakh relief, among others, sought for Yadgir murder victim’s family

April 24, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Yadgir

A Dalit community (Madiga) has demanded ₹25 lakh in compensation, two acres of land and a government job for the mother of Rakesh who was done to death over a petty issue in Yadgir on Sunday last.

“Dalits are feeling unsafe under the rule of the Congress government as Home Minister G. Parameshwar has failed to protect the interests of his own community members,” State vice-president of Madiga community unit Devendra Nath Nad has said.

He led a protest by the Madiga community members in Yadgir on Wednesday to demand stern legal action against the accused Fayaz and others who are involved in the murder.

The accused Fayaz and others attacked Rakesh on Sunday following a petty issue over the victim buying roti from the accused.

“Even after three days of the incident, legislators or Ministers have not visited the house of the victim to console his family members. Therefore, we demand immediate relief from the government and steps to protect the interests of the community,” he said.