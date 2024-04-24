GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

₹25 lakh relief, among others, sought for Yadgir murder victim’s family

‘Dalits are feeling unsafe under the Congress rule in the State’

April 24, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Madiga community staging a protest in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Members of the Madiga community staging a protest in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Dalit community (Madiga) has demanded ₹25 lakh in compensation, two acres of land and a government job for the mother of Rakesh who was done to death over a petty issue in Yadgir on Sunday last.

“Dalits are feeling unsafe under the rule of the Congress government as Home Minister G. Parameshwar has failed to protect the interests of his own community members,” State vice-president of Madiga community unit Devendra Nath Nad has said.

He led a protest by the Madiga community members in Yadgir on Wednesday to demand stern legal action against the accused Fayaz and others who are involved in the murder.

The accused Fayaz and others attacked Rakesh on Sunday following a petty issue over the victim buying roti from the accused.

“Even after three days of the incident, legislators or Ministers have not visited the house of the victim to console his family members. Therefore, we demand immediate relief from the government and steps to protect the interests of the community,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.