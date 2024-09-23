25 lakh Namma Metro passengers opt for QR code ticketing in Bengaluru

An increasing number of passengers of Namma Metro are embracing QR code ticketing, moving away from traditional token purchases. Namma Metro launched QR code ticketing in November 2022. Over 25 lakhs users in Bengaluru opted for QR code tickets in the Namma Metro from January to July 2024.

As of July 2024, the daily ridership on Namma Metro stands at around 8,00,000 passengers. Of these, 52.27% utilise smart cards while 20.7% prefer QR codes.

Notably, the purchase of tokens has seen a decline, dropping from 15.9% in January 2024 to 20% by June 2024. The overall token usage has decreased from 32% to 27%, and smart card adoption has slightly fallen from 53% to 52.27%, according to the newsletters from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The opening of the full 43-km stretch of the Purple Line in October 2023, which connects Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west, has played a pivotal role in this trend.

“BMRCL was the first transit service in the world to implement QR ticketing via WhatsApp, which has now been adopted by other metro systems as well. The simplicity of using QR tickets, coupled with the expansion of the Purple Line, has significantly boosted daily ridership and the adoption of QR code services,” a BMRCL official said.

In a bid to further enhance QR code ticketing, BMRCL launched group tickets in November 2023, allowing up to six passengers to travel together while benefiting from a 5% discount on QR-based tickets. This initiative has also contributed to the rising popularity of QR ticketing among commuters, say officials.

Passengers can acquire single-trip QR tickets through various platforms, including WhatsApp, the Namma Metro mobile application, and popular payment services like Paytm and Amazon. WhatsApp has touted this service as the first of its kind within the app. The ‘Bhagya’ chatbot, reachable at +91 8105556677, supports passengers in English and Kannada, offering assistance with smart card recharges and providing information on transit schedules and fare structures.

“QR code ticketing has rapidly become the go-to option for metro riders, primarily due to its ease of use and efficiency. Unlike traditional tokens, passengers can buy and store tickets directly on their mobile devices, making the entry and exit process smoother,” said a BMRCL official.

Regular metro user Vineet Verma from Kengeri shared his experience, stating, “QR codes are very convenient. I frequently misplace my metro smart card, which results in losing my non-refundable balance. Now, my mobile phone, which serves as my ticket, allows me to pay the fare without worrying about maintaining a minimum balance.”

Another passenger, Sakshi Ram, a resident of Jalahalli, said, “Purchasing mobile QR tickets in advance means I don’t have to stand in long queues at ticket counters for tokens. It’s certainly a more convenient option.”