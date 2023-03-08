2.5-km four-lane railway overbridge inaugurated in Bidar district

March 08, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Belagavi

A four-lane railway overbridge on the Nanded-Bidar-Chitradurga National Highway was inaugurated near Bidar on Wednesday. It has come up at the intersection of the National Highway 50 and the Bidar-Kalaburagi State Highway.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba inaugurated the project. He said that the 2.5-kilometre structure is the longest railway overbridge in the State.

“It will ensure smooth movement heavy vehicles and trains between Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana,” he said.

He congratulated the Bidar-based Kollur Gurunath Construction Infrastructure Company Limited (KGCICL) for completing the project in the scheduled time. He said that parts of the Akot-Nanded-Bidar National Highway are being rebuilt at a cost of ₹350 crore.

KGCICL chairman Sachin Kollur said that the project faced some challenges, including post-lockdown scarcity of workers. However, “we managed it by arranging temporary housing and boarding for them in the workplace and taking care of their other needs,” he said.

Public Works Department officers in charge of the railway overbridge said that approaches to the bridge were built in lieu of the existing Level Crossing No 48/E at KM 66.900 on NH-50 (Railway Chainage 96/6-7) near Naubad.

The four-lane structure and its approaches have been built to allow the free movement of traffic on the national highway and to avoid stoppage of vehicles due to traffic jams at the Bidar-Kalaburagi Junction. The facility will also facilitate seamless train movement as it diverts movement of heavy and light vehicles through it and the subways.

Engineers of the National Highways Division planned the project keeping in mind the rising number of vehicles and traffic problems for the next 15 years. The width of the bridge was increased keeping in view the need for track doubling. As much as 21 acres of land, including one acre of forest land, was acquired for the purpose.

Built at a cost of ₹94.6 crore, the project was completed in 24 months. Apart from the four-lane bridge and the main carriage way, the facility has service roads on both sides, four-lane viaducts, pipe culverts, box culverts, minor bridges, drains and sidewalls.