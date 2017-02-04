25 injured as BMTC bus falls 20ft into Arkavathy

It was a narrow escape for around 50 passengers of a public bus that broke through the parapet of a bridge and plunged into the Arkavathy near Tavarakere on Magadi Road on Friday morning.

Nearly 25 people were hurt, of which three — including a two-year-old girl — were admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries. They are said to be out of danger.

The BMTC bus was on its way to Kengeri from Nelamangala through Tavarakere. Around 9.30 a.m., the bus encountered a speeding goods truck, coming from the opposite direction, while approaching the narrow bridge on Magadi Road

The bus driver veered to the left to prevent a collision. Eyewitnesses said the truck brushed against the bus and the drivers’ doors of both vehicles were severely damaged. The bus then broke through the weak parapet of the bridge and plunged 20ft into the river. Officials, who inspected the spot, believed it was a lucky escape for passengers as the riverbed was filled with muck, softening the landing of the bus.

However, with the bus toppled on its side, passengers struggled to get out. Sharanappa, a passenger, said: “The door of the bus was facing the ground. The only way out was through the windows on the other side. Some of us broke open the windows, and helped others out.”

Three badly injured

The seriously injured bus driver, Venkatesh, woman conductor, Bhavana C., and the two-year-old girl were shifted to a hospital nearby.

According to the police, most passengers were daily wage labourers, homemakers and staff of government offices. “It is a miracle that there were no casualties,” a senior police officer said.

The Tavarekere police said the truck driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle. The police have seized the lorry and are on the lookout for the driver. The BMTC senior officers of the engineering section and the local police lifted the bus with the help of a crane.

“Mr. Venkatesh, has over five years of work experience, with no incidents before. The accident was because of the truck driver, and Mr. Venkatesh had no choice but to veer into the parapet to avoid casualties,” said Basavaraju, Divisional Manager (West).