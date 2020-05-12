Karnataka

‘25 % industries have resumed operations’

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar distributing food kits to Bar Association attenders and typists at the Huballi Court Complex on Tuesday.

Focus now on encouraging more such activities: Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge for Dharwad Jagadish Shettar has said that following relaxations given after the second phase of lockdown, nearly 25 % of industries in the State have resumed operations.

Speaking after distributing food kits on behalf of SS Foundation to attenders, typists who function under the Hubballi Bar Association and photocopy shop owners at the Hubballi Court Complex here on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar said that the focus was now on encouraging more economic activities after the lockdown.

Mr. Shettar said that due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, investors from several countries were shifting out of China and the BJP government had constituted a task force to attract such investors and facilitate investments in the State.

“The task force comprises senior officials and the focus is on getting investments to tier-2 cities in the State,” he said. Clarifying that it was difficult to bring the number of COVID-19 cases to zero, he said that, at present, nearly 50 % of COVID-19 positive patients were getting discharged from hospitals after treatment.

The Minister said that of the 107 positive cases reported in Belagavi district, already 37 persons had recovered and 37 more were on the path of recovery. Mr. Shettar stressed on the need to take precautionary measures, including wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing, which, he said, would become a part of normal life even after lockdown was lifted. Mr. Shettar recalled his association with the Hubbballi Bar Association as a member and also, his father’s association who was member of the Bar for five decades. MLC Pradeep Shettar, president of Hubballi Bar Association Ashok Baligar, secretary Guru F. Math and others were present.

