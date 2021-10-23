Karnataka

25 fresh cases in Hassan

Special Correspondent Hassan 23 October 2021 22:53 IST
Updated: 23 October 2021 22:53 IST

Hassan reported 25 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,11,573. Among the fresh cases, seven were in Hassan taluk, six in Channarayapatna, four in Sakleshpur, two each in Alur and Arkalgud, one each in Arsikere, Belur, and Holenarsipur and one more from outside the district.

So far 1,368 people have died due to the infection in the district. As many as 202 people are under treatment.

