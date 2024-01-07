₹2.5 crore scholarship announced for meritorious students taking admissions to I PU in Sharanbasveshwar college

January 07, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Sharnbasveshwar Residential Composite Pre-University College run by Sharanbasveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha has announced a ₹2.5 crore scholarship for meritorious students taking admissions to I PU in the institution for the 2024-25 academic year.

The SBR-CET examinations for CBSE and ICSE students will be held on February 4 and for State Board students, on February 11.

Peethadhipathi of Sharanbasveshwar Samsthan Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa and chairperson Dakshayini S. Appa, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that the scholarship will be given in the name of ninth Peethadhipathi of Sharanbasveshwar Samsthan Doddappa Appa.

The sangha has decided to give scholarship to 90 meritorious students, 60 from State syllabus and 30 under CBSE syllabus, who have secured the highest marks in entrance examinations conducted by the institution.

Under State syllabus, the top 20 students will get admissions for I PU course with 100% scholarship for college and hostel. Students who have secured ranks from 21 to 40 will get 50% scholarship and those who have obtained ranks from 41 to 60 will get 25% scholarship for college and hostel fees as scholarship.

The top 10 students who have secured the highest marks in CBSE stream will be eligible for 100% scholarship. Students who have secured ranks from 11 to 20 will get 50% scholarship and those who have obtained ranks from 21 to 30 can avail themselves of 25% scholarship, Ms. Appa added.

Entrance test

Secretary of the Vidya Vardhak Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh said that the entrance exam has two sections – science and mathematics.

The science paper will have 25 questions each (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and Mathematics paper 25 marks. Students can score 4 marks for every correct answer and will lose one mark for every wrong answer.