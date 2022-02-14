₹25 cr. to be spent for blacktopping city’s bad roads: Mayor

Tender process on as govt. grants a sum of ₹50 crore

Blacktopping of Mysuru’s major roads that are in bad shape is expected to be launched soon with funds sanctioned under the Mayor’s grant for the works comprising most wards of the city.

A sum of ₹50 crore has been sanctioned by the government to the Mayor for carrying out the repairs and asphalting as roads here have turned from bad to worse after the damage caused by last year’s heavy rains and lack of timely maintenance.

The tender process has been initiated for the works estimated to be costing around ₹25 crore and the process may take about a month’s time before the works actually take off. “Once the tender process is done and the work orders are issued, the government is expected to give its nod and release funds for another stage of road works costing a sum of ₹25 crore,” said Mayor Sunanda Palanetra.

She told The Hindu that repairs and blacktopping of major roads would cover all wards comprising the four assembly constituencies. “The works won’t be confined to one particular constituency or ward. Wherever the roads need blacktopping, such roads will be taken up on priority.”

The Mayor, whose term is ending this month, said the roads in need of blacktopping have been identified by the engineers and accordingly the works are going to be taken up. The works will cover Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja and Chamundeshwari constituencies. “The roads that are in bad conditions are going to be taken up in the first phase,” she said, while urging all the councilors, including from the ruling and Opposition parties, to cooperate as the larger idea is to improve road conditions across the city without giving ward-wise focus.

Ms. Palanetra said she had stopped pothole filling in some areas as such roads had been identified for blacktopping. “When the entire stretch is identified for asphalting, whre’s the need to carry out pothole filling,” she asked. Better use of resources is our aim since each ward had been sanctioned ₹10 lakh for pothole filling, she argued.

On the delay in carrying out road works across the city and the unending woes of motorists, she said, “I personally requested the government and got the funds sanctioned for road repairs. I explained Mysuru’s case through former Chief Minister B.S. Yediiyurappa and got ₹50 crore sanctioned from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Once the tender process is done, it will not take much time to complete the repairs. I request the residents to cooperate.”