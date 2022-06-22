₹25 cr. spent on PM’s events in Mysuru: Somashekar

DC will prepare the list of expenditure of all programmes soon

How much has the government spent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Mysuru?

Mr. Modi was on a two-day visit to the city and he arrived here on June 20. He took part in various programmes on Monday and Tuesday, including the mass yoga demonstration at the palace on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

When asked about the expenditure incurred on the programmes, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar told reporters on Wednesday that a sum of ₹25 crore was spent and it includes road works done at a cost of ₹10 crore.

He said the routes on which the Prime Minister’s convoy passed through were repaired and asphalted and the State government had released ₹10 crore to the Mysuru City Corporation for carrying out the works.

It has been estimated that ₹15 crore was spent on other programmes such as Yoga Day event, programme at the Maharaja College grounds, Suttur Mutt event and also the visit to the Chamundi Hills. The detailed expenditure list is being prepared by the district administration, he said.

“About 15,000 yoga mats were bought besides illuminating the routes on which the Prime Minister’s convoy passed through. Money was spent on maintaining hygiene. There was no issue on the expenditure and the focus was on ensuring successful programmes,” he replied.

Mr. Somashekar said the deputy commissioner will prepare the detailed expenditure list in about two-three days and the accurate spending on each programme will be known.