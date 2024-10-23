₹25 cr. aid likely for Mandya Sahitya Sammelana: Minister

Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Wednesday said a sum of ₹25 crore was expected to be sanctioned for the 87th Akhila Bharata Sahitya Sammelana which is being hosted by Mandya from December 20 to 22.

The Finance Department has recommended releasing the grant towards the expenditure of the sammelana. Within the limit set by the government, the expenses need to be managed, the Minister said, during a meeting in connection with the sammelana.

At the executive committee meeting of the sammelana at the Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru which was attended by the elected representatives from Mandya, representatives from the sahitya parishat and the officials, the Minister said everyone has to join hands for making the sammelana a grand success.

On the occasion, the Minister heard the decisions taken by the committees and the sub-committees headed by the MLAs and others and stated that nothing should fall short while organising the celebrations of the sammelana.

A festive atmosphere has spread across the district when it hosts the sammelana. A widespread publicity is the need of the hour and all events as part of the sammelana have to be planned in advance and executed, he said.

Local cuisines should be promoted like ragi mudde and bassaru and so on. The food arrangements have to be well organised and there should be no room for any inconvenience to the guests and attendees.

He said special buses need to be arranged from all taluks to Mandya for the sammelana.

A couple of days before the start of the sammelana, the cultural events can be organised in the evening to build momentum to the celebrations, he suggested.