24hb_hubballi_in-brief

Renovated bank branch inaugurated

Regional Head of Hubballi Circle of Punjab National Bank C.V. Vasudeva Roy inaugurated the renovated building of a branch in Vijayapura recently. He said that the branch was first set up in 1948 and now, to give better services to customers, the building has been renovated. The Vijayapura branch has done a business of ₹115 crore during 2021-2022. Branch manager Ashwini Joshi and others were present, a release said.

Painting exhibition

A painting exhibition by a mother and daughter team began at JSS Halbhavi School of Art in Dharwad on Thursday. Over 40 art works each of Pooja Nerlekar and her daughter, Chaitra, are on display. The exhibition, which will conclude on Sunday, is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free eye camp

Dharwad District Blindness Control Society has, in association with Dr. M.M. Joshi Eye Institute and Research Centre and Prasad Abbayya Foundation, organised a free eye check-up camp at Government Marathi Secondary School No 1 at Hosa Killa in Hubballi on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Those who require eye surgery will be provided free operation at the hospital. For further details, contact Vadiraj Kulkarni on Ph: 9986536977 or 8660371661.