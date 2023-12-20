249 tribals get title deeds

December 20, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

As many as 249 tribal families from Bogapura, Hulmetlu, Gundre, and Macchoor villages in H.D. Kote taluk on Wednesday received title deeds under the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa distributed the title deeds to the families at a programme held in D.B. Kuppe in the taluk.

He advised the families to carry out farming on the land for which the title deeds had been given. “Do not sell the land to anybody,” he advised.

The government headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced providing land to the tribals who had lived in the forests for at least 70 years.

The Minister also advised the tribals to cultivate food grains of their choice and have nutritious food.

MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other officials were present.