ADVERTISEMENT

24/7 animal rescue ambulance service launched in Brookefield and Whitefield

February 23, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Tekion, an automative retail technology company, has partnered with Praana Animal Foundation, to introduce animal rescue/ambulance service in Brookefield and Whitefield localities of Bengaluru. Rana Robillard, Chief People Officer of Tekion, launched the 24x7 ambulance service on Thursday in the presence of multi-lingual actor Samyukta Hornad, Founder of Praana Animal Foundation, an NGO, specialising in animal welfare.

The ambulance service will aim at rescuing stray/community dogs and cats in distress in Brookefield and Whitefield. Residents of these localities can call Praana’s Helpline 9108819998 to report stray/community animals in distress. Volunteers from Praana will rescue such animals and transport them to the NGO’s clinic/rehabilitation center in JP Nagar for treatment and care, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US