24/7 animal rescue ambulance service launched in Brookefield and Whitefield

February 23, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

Tekion, an automative retail technology company, has partnered with Praana Animal Foundation, to introduce animal rescue/ambulance service in Brookefield and Whitefield localities of Bengaluru. Rana Robillard, Chief People Officer of Tekion, launched the 24x7 ambulance service on Thursday in the presence of multi-lingual actor Samyukta Hornad, Founder of Praana Animal Foundation, an NGO, specialising in animal welfare.

The ambulance service will aim at rescuing stray/community dogs and cats in distress in Brookefield and Whitefield. Residents of these localities can call Praana’s Helpline 9108819998 to report stray/community animals in distress. Volunteers from Praana will rescue such animals and transport them to the NGO’s clinic/rehabilitation center in JP Nagar for treatment and care, according to a release.

