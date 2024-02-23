GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

24/7 animal rescue ambulance service launched in Brookefield and Whitefield

February 23, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Tekion, an automative retail technology company, has partnered with Praana Animal Foundation, to introduce animal rescue/ambulance service in Brookefield and Whitefield localities of Bengaluru. Rana Robillard, Chief People Officer of Tekion, launched the 24x7 ambulance service on Thursday in the presence of multi-lingual actor Samyukta Hornad, Founder of Praana Animal Foundation, an NGO, specialising in animal welfare.

The ambulance service will aim at rescuing stray/community dogs and cats in distress in Brookefield and Whitefield. Residents of these localities can call Praana’s Helpline 9108819998 to report stray/community animals in distress. Volunteers from Praana will rescue such animals and transport them to the NGO’s clinic/rehabilitation center in JP Nagar for treatment and care, according to a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.