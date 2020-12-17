2,466 candidates remain in the fray in Yadgir for GP polls, 4,438 in Raichur

YADGIR

17 December 2020 01:16 IST

With only a few days left for the first phase of gram panchayat elections, the district administrations in both Yadgir and Raichur districts are preparing to ensure that there is fair and proper elections on December 22.

According to information provided by officials, 2,466 candidates are in the election fray in a total of 1,247 seats in 63 gram panchayats in Yadgir district’s Shahapur, Surpur and Hunsagi taluks.

Shahapur taluk has 24 gram panchayats with 495 seats and there are 1,030 candidates in the fray for 394 seats, as 81 members have already been elected unopposed.

As many as 20 seats remain vacant as none has filed his nomination papers.

Surpur taluk has 21 gram panchayats with 383 seats and there are 785 candidates contesting for 325 seats as 58 members have been elected unopposed.

Hunsagi taluk has 18 gram panchayats with 369 seats and there are 651 candidates in the fray for 286 seats. As many as 81 members have been elected unopposed, while two seats remain vacant as none has filed his nomination papers.

Of the 2,466 candidates in the district, 677 candidates are from Scheduled Castes followed by 413 from Scheduled Tribes, 174 from OBC A category, 37 from OBC B category and 1,165 candidates from the general category.

In Raichur, a total of 4,438 candidates remain in the election fray in 92 gram panchayats in the four taluks of Manvi, Deodurg, Raichur and Sirwar.

Manvi taluk has 17 gram panchayats with 341 seats. Now, after 30 members were elected unopposed, 853 candidates are in the fight for 311 seats.

Deodurg taluk has 28 gram panchayats with 544 seats and there are 1,214 candidates in the fray for 485 seats.

As many as 58 members have been elected unopposed, while one seat remains vacant as none has filed his nomination papers.

Raichur taluk has 33 gram panchayats with 654 seats. There are 1,636 candidates in the field for 561 seats after 93 members were elected unopposed.

Sirwar taluk has 14 gram panchayats with 277 seats and 735 candidates are in the poll battle for 255 seats after 22 members were elected unopposed.