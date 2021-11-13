Karnataka

245 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 3 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 245 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases to 29,91,614. The maximum number of cases (154) were reported in Bengaluru Urban district.

Three people, all from Bengaluru Urban, succumbed to the virus on Saturday. With this, the death toll rose to 38,143. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients owing to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 251 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,45,415. There are currently 8,027 active patients across Karnataka.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.24%, while the case fatality rate was 1.22%

Around 1,01,119 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 82,979 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,20,05,655.


